Walk-in flu shot clinics start today in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County will be offering flu shot clinics every Thursday until Nov. 16 and today is the first day to get your flu shot.

Flu season is right around the corner and the best way to protect yourself and your family is to get a flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone 6 months and older get vaccinated every year.

“Getting your flu shot is an easy way to increase your chances of staying healthy during flu season,” said Regina Petteway, Wake County Human Services director. “Residents can get a flu shot at a Wake County clinic or from their own medical provider.”

The county will be holding the clinics at the Wake County Public Health Center located at 10 Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh. Walk-in hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and no appointment is needed.

According to the county, Wake County accepts traditional Medicare Part B, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Medicaid and North Carolina Health Choice insurance. Those who want a flu shot must bring your insurance card with you. Adults 21 years and older with Medicaid may be charged a $3 co-pay for their vaccine.

For those without insurance, the cost for regular flu shots is $30. The cost of high dose flu vaccine is $60.

Wake County is offering free shots this year for:

• Pregnant women without health insurance, or

• Children who qualify for the federal government’s Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program.

For residents who cannot attend a walk-in flu vaccine clinic date, Wake County will offer the vaccine by appointment only at the following locations:

• Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon: Call 919-404-3900 for an appointment.

• Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest: Call 919-562-6300 for an appointment.

• Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina: Call 919-557-2501 for an appointment.

You can visit their website for more information.