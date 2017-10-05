Wish comes true for boy who refuses to lose to hemophilia



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Landon Davis’ favorite past time is playing basketball with his dad, Mark.

The 7-year-old was born with severe hemophilia A. Landon’s blood does not clot.

“If he were to bump his knee or bump his head he could get a bleed,” said Landon’s mom, Ashley Davis. “Typically and usually his bleeds are internal.”

And those injuries keep bleeding, swell up and cause a lot of pain. So, he starts his morning with clotting infusions.

“He’s learning how to stick his own vein. I mean, he’s an amazing little boy,” his father said.

When he was several days old, Landon became jaundiced. His parents took him to their local hospital.

“They told us, ‘We’re not sure what’s going on and what the problem is, but he needs a blood transfusion. He needs a blood transfusion now,'” said his mother.

He was transferred to Duke Health, where doctors diagnosed him with hemophilia. Then they found a heart defect. He’s already had heart surgery and will need another one.

This summer, his wish from Make A Wish Eastern North Carolina came true: a trip to a Disney Resort in Hawaii.

“It was such an amazing experience. It was like a dream,” said Ashley.

“I was like, ‘Am I dreaming?'” said Landon.

His favorite characters were Mickey, Stitch and Donald.

“I had never seen water that blue in my life,” said Ashley.

While at the resort, they even swam with dolphins.

“Whenever they were swimming they looked like sharks,” said Landon.

“They did because their fins were out of the water,” said Ashley.

“I was like are we swimming with sharks,” laughed Landon.

Landon has physical limitation.

“He has learned what he can and cannot do,” said Mark.

Landon says he likes swimming.

“He likes soccer too,” said Ashley.

“And football, and basketball. And baseball,” said Landon.

And that’s why he has a personal basketball court at home.

The Davis’ says they’ll never forget their magical trip to Hawaii.

“We are just so incredibly thankful to Make A Wish,” said Mark. “These kids need it. These kids they go through so much. They just need it. It means a lot so.”

There’s no cure for hemophilia. Just like Landon refuses to quit until he makes a basket while playing basketball, he refuses to lose to hemophilia.

Ashley says at Landon’s reveal wish party they met two of the people who donated air miles so they could make their trip. They say they were so grateful to be able to thank them in person.

CBS North Carolina’s Make A Wish Wishes in Flight Campaign Phone Bank takes place Wednesday, Oct. 11th. If you’d like to donate your unused air miles, follow this link.