Moms overdose together in SUV with 2 infants in back in car seats, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say two Florida women overdosed on heroin in a sports utility vehicle with two infants in the back seat.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in a news release that 28-year-old Kristen Leigh O’Connor and 29-year-old June Schweinhart were taken to a hospital Thursday after officers found them inside the SUV.

The infants, ages 1 and 2 months, were properly strapped into their car seats.

“They later told officers that they met in a drug treatment program and bonded during their pregnancies,” police wrote on Facebook.

O’Conner told investigators she picked up Schweinhart and they bought $60 worth of heroin from her old drug dealer.

The women snorted the drug and then overdosed. After treatment, they were booked into jail on child neglect charges.

“Officers brought the babies back to the police department, where they were snuggled for several hours,” the police wrote.

The infants were later turned over family members. Jail records don’t list attorneys for either woman.