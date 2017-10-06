Army reports 4th death in African ambush that killed 3 from Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a fourth American service member has been found in the area of an Wednesday ambush in Niger that also killed three Special Forces soldiers based at Fort Bragg.

“Our thoughts and prayers are on the families of the deceased,” wrote the Army’s Africa Command in a statement. “We will share more information as it becomes available related to this attack.”

Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

Four Nigerien soldiers were also killed in the attack by Mali-based militants in Niger’s Tillaberi region.

Eight soldiers from Niger and two U.S. soldiers were wounded, according to a statement by Niger’s Army Chief of Staff.