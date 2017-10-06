Cat killed in 1 of several fires set by pair in NC campground, officials say

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT/AP) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for intentionally setting fires in a campground, officials said.

According to deputies, John and Lynn Collins were arrested Wednesday.

Investigations say the arrest of the married couple stems from a fire investigation on Sept. 26.

On that morning, emergency crews were dispatched to a camper fire at the Twin Lakes Campground in Chocowinity. Investigators discovered a neighbor had been injured trying to get people out of the camper. Emergency crews said one cat died in the fire.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined the fire and two other fires, in same lot, were intentionally set.

The investigation led deputies John Collins, 63, and Lynn Collins, 62, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office also determined the couple was connected to multiple suspicious fires near their homes in four different states, officials said. Those fires occurred all in the last 18 months.

Investigators say the couple is connected to suspicious fires in Pennsylvania, Florida and Virginia.

Both suspects face charges of arson and cruelty to animals. They were taken the Beaufort County Detention Center and given a $100,000 bond.