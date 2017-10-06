Deputies believe body pulled from Nash County pond is missing man

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Nash County might have recovered the body of a missing man, they said.

Friday, deputies responded to a report that a man’s body had been found in a private pond in the 1200 block of Taylor’s Store Road, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. There are no signs of foul play, and an autopsy is set for next week.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that “There are no further threats to the local community as this is an isolated incident.”

While the body has not yet been positively identified, deputies believe it could be that of Francisco Cortez Cruz, who was reported missing two weeks ago after last being seen in the same block of the road, deputies said.