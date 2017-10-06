‘Explosive device’ found at Asheville airport, police seek person of interest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are looking for a person of interest after part of Asheville Regional Airport after an “explosive device” was found there Friday morning.

The suspicious package was discovered outside on the curb of Terminal Drive near baggage claim at about 6:30 a.m.

Officials say the package was an explosive device that was rendered safe by the Hazardous Device Team and removed.

Terminal Drive was temporarily closed, and baggage claim and the lobby were evacuated due to the package.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. Friday, a spokeswoman said the airport is under normal operations and the terminal and drive had both reopened.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Asheville Regional Airport Police Department, the Asheville Police Department’s bomb squad, and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

The FBI says they will collect evidence on the scene, including surveillance video from the airport, to identify the person(s) responsible for leaving the package.

Police have released a photo of someone they say is a person of interest in the incident. They say he was seen in multiple locations along Airport Road since Tuesday.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 911. Police say do not approach him.