Family, activists speak out after NC officer-involved shooting video released

Family and activists are speaking out after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Reuben Galindo was fatally shot after calling the police to say he had a gun. Galindo was not speaking English when he called the emergency line, police say.

The incident happened at the Hunters Pointe Apartments along the 1900 block of Prospect Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 6. The area is near W. Sugar Creek Road.

VIDEO: NC man raised arms before police shot him

Galindo’s family released a statement Friday evening after the body cam video was released:

This is a tragic loss. This was avoidable. The recordings knew what we already knew. Rueben was seeking help. He repeatedly stated, he had no bullets. Despite prior statements, Rubens hands were in the air. We will work authorities to insure a through investigation is concluded so justice can be achieved for Ruben. At this time we asked that our privacy be respected so we can try to cope with this situation.

Hours after the video was released by the City of Charlotte, members of Action NC stood at the entrance of police headquarters saying more should have been done to keep him alive.

Hector Vaca spoke on behalf of the organization.

“The man was still on the phone with the 911 – with the dispatcher – when he walked outside and he was shot,” Vaca said.

Vaca told reporters Galindo wanted to turn in a gun, and that’s why he called police.

After a judge ordered the release of the video, CMPD issued a statement that said, in part, detectives recovered the gun Galindo was holding at the time of the shooting, and that officers fired their weapons after perceiving an imminent deadly threat.

Beyond the moving video, CMPD offered two still images that contend Galindo had a weapon in his hand.

Rapahel Prieto is the editorial director at Charlotte’s Latino Communications.

“It’s a main issue. It’s a main issue because a Hispanic was killed by the police,” he said. “I hope the tapes will clarify what was the situation.”

Whenever there is an issue involving a police-related shooting, concerns regarding trust and transperency tend to follow.

“It is a complex issue, but at the same time this is a good opportunity to start moving forward,” said Astrid Chrinos with Charlotte’s Latin American Economic Development Corporation.

Audio and video reveal that a langauge barrier may have played a role, since commands to drop the gun were spoken in two langauges.

