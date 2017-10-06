Fayetteville suspect collapses while running from police, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a suspect is in fair condition after he collapsed while running from officers attempting to arrest him Friday afternoon.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers received word a person with felony warrants was in the vicinity of Eleanor Avenue near Sapona Road. Officers attempted to make contact with the man but he ran from the area, police said.

The suspect collapsed in a resident’s front yard during the chase.

Fayetteville police said officers saw a handgun fall from the man’s clothing. Officers placed the suspect in handcuffs but soon realized he became unresponsive.

Officers then removed the handcuffs and began administering CPR.

The suspect was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition.

No other information was immediately available.

