Funds sought to help dog injured during Halifax County quadruple homicide

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — People are trying to raise funds to help a dog that was injured when four people were killed in Halifax County in August.

Janice and James Harris were killed in their home over a weekend in August along with James and Peggy Whitley, who were visiting the Harris’ home.

They were discovered Monday, Aug. 21 when a family member went to check on relatives.

A dog belonging to the Harris couple was also injured during the attacks, according to family members on a social media post.

The family posted that Bentley, an 8-year-old German Rottweiler, survived, but was injured.

The family is collecting donations to help with the costs of getting Bentley treatment.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder is $51,000.

Click here to donate to help Bentley recover.