Gov. Cooper to honor nearly 100 heroes from Hurricane Matthew

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Today Gov. Roy Cooper will honor some of the heroes who emerged from the devastation one year ago when Hurricane Matthew impacted North Carolina.

Cooper will honor nearly 100 people today at the governor’s mansion.

There were many heroic efforts during the storm. One of the more dramatic rescues occurred in Fayetteville when police were driving military vehicles meant to travel in high water and spotted a woman and her baby in a car.

The water had reached the windshield of her car and police were able to get the baby out and the mother climbed into the truck.

Heroes like those will be honored today.

Cooper will declare Oct. 6 “Search and Rescue Day” during the event, which begins at 10 a.m.