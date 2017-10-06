Gov. Cooper to honor nearly 100 heroes from Hurricane Matthew

Lauren Haviland By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Today Gov. Roy Cooper will honor some of the heroes who emerged from the devastation one year ago when Hurricane Matthew impacted North Carolina.

flooding-photos
CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS OF NC FLOODING AND DAMAGE FROM HURRICANE MATTHEW

Cooper will honor nearly 100 people today at the governor’s mansion.

There were many heroic efforts during the storm. One of the more dramatic rescues occurred in Fayetteville when police were driving military vehicles meant to travel in high water and spotted a woman and her baby in a car.

The water had reached the windshield of her car and police were able to get the baby out and the mother climbed into the truck.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL COVERAGE OF HURRICANE MATTHEW

Heroes like those will be honored today.

Cooper will declare Oct. 6 “Search and Rescue Day” during the event, which begins at 10 a.m.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s