Hurricane hunters find Nate strengthening; warnings expanded along Gulf

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane hunter planes have found Tropical Storm Nate growing stronger just off Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nate has top sustained winds of 70 mph and is situated about 90 miles northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday night.

The tropical storm is moving north-northwest at 22 mph. Forecasters expect it to turn north late Saturday, when it will approach the northern Gulf Coast of the U.S. Landfall is expected there Saturday night or Sunday.

The hurricane center says conditions are favorable for Nate to continue strengthening as it crosses the Gulf.

Meanwhile, The National Hurricane Center in Miami has issued a hurricane warning for metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.

The warning comes on top of one issued earlier Friday for the area between Grand Isle, Louisiana, and the Alabama-Florida border.

Nate barreled through Central America earlier in the week, claiming at least 21 lives. It is expected to pass near or over the coast of Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula late Friday.