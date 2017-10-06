Hurricane warnings issued in Gulf ahead of Nate



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A hurricane warning was just issued for parts of the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida state line at head of what is now Tropical Storm Nate.

Nate is expected to power to hurricane status Saturday before hitting near the Mississippi/Alabama border sometime Saturday night.

The Central Gulf Coast states, eastern Tennessee Valley and southern Appalachian areas could receive 3 to 6 inches if rain with some isolated areas receiving as much as 12 inches.

The remnants of Nate could drop rain on parts of North Carolina, including the Triangle, later in the weekend.

By Monday night the remnants will be all the way up over New Jersey. So unfortunately for central North Carolina, there won’t be much chance for any widespread moisture to help our abnormally dry conditions.

Our best chance of rain will be on Sunday.