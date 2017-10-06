‘I won’t be eating the lunch anymore’: NC student reacts to worm in school food

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Haley Dickerson quickly lost her appetite after finding a worm in her lunch at South Brunswick High School on Wednesday.

“I was grossed out,” Dickerson said Thursday. “Really, really grossed out, and I will probably not eat the lunch food anymore.”

The teen found the creepy-crawly coming out of her pre-packaged strawberries provided by the school.

“I saw the end of it and it was moving just a little bit,” Dickerson said. “I threw it down and took a picture of it.”

That picture made its way to Brunswick County Schools officials, who quickly pulled the items off cafeteria lines.

The strawberry cups are part of the commodity delivery from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the N.C. Department of Agriculture.

“We have to stop and remember that all of our fruits and vegetables are grown, then harvested and processed,” said Jessica Swencki, spokeswoman for Brunswick County Schools. “It really is part of nature, even though no one wants to find it in their strawberry package.”

Swencki wanted people to know the school system wasn’t getting substandard food, and safety is a priority for the district.

In fact, the pre-packaged product is approved by the USDA. The Food and Drug Administration says it’s safe for people to eat the larvae as long as there isn’t more than 4 per 500 grams of food.

That’s a statistic that doesn’t sit well with Dickerson’s mother, Sherrie.

“Ingesting bugs and worms is not what you wake up and think you are going to be doing at all,” Sherrie said. “I guess some people say, ‘There goes your protein,’ but I would rather find it another way.”

Sherrie now has a message for all parents.

“Have your kids check their food,” she said. “Literally every bite, because it was in just a bite.”

