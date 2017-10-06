Jesse Jackson attends NC NAACP convention in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several national political figures are heading to Raleigh this weekend for the North Carolina NAACP Annual Convention.

Civil Rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke at the convention on Friday about a number of topics, including the fallout after Charlottesville and what to do with the Confederate monuments.

“We have one flag, the American flag, not the Confederate flag,” said Jackson. “They have no statues of Hitler in Germany because they wanted to heal the nation.”

The North Carolina NAACP also discussed voter registration, racial gerrymandering and judicial redistricting.

“It will cut out African American judges in a major way and will take us backwards,” said Rev. William Barber, NC NAACP president.

North Carolina Republican Party Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse responded to the NAACP Friday, saying, “Republicans are focused on continuing economic policies that have brought the unemployment rate to an all time low, and the high school graduation rate to an all time high. While we’re moving forward to create a better North Carolina, the NAACP remains fixated on their own failures.”

One person not invited to the state NAACP’s convention, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The NAACP did not invite Cooper as the group is calling for the governor to pardon Dontae Sharpe, a man imprisoned on a murder charge but says he’s innocent.

“When Cooper was the AG (Attorney General), he told us the governor had the power to pardon,” said Barber. “We went to the governor at that time, McCrory. Now he’s (Cooper) the governor. He can fix this and he should fix this.”

Cooper wrote the NAACP a letter saying he was disappointed to not get the invitation. He wrote, “I always enjoy talking with members about a wide variety of concerns. These conversations often help me and my office make a positive difference for communities across North Carolina.”

Also at the convention, Barber and other members expressed their opposition to the nomination of Tom Farr, a Raleigh-based attorney, by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the federal court bench in Eastern North Carolina.

Farr has defended in court the Republican-led General Assembly during several lawsuits filed against legislation.

On Saturday, NAACP members will hear from New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

They also will vote on who will replace Barber as state president.

He is stepping down to work in Washington, DC with the Poor People’s Campaign but will continue to serve as President Emeritus.