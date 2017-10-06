Man charged in crash that killed teen appears in Va. court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A truck driver accused of killing a teenager and seriously injuring her friend in a crash was in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Jerode Johnson, 31, faces several charges related to the crash, including involuntary manslaughter, DUI and felony hit-and-run. The charges were certified to a grand jury in Friday’s hearing.

Virginia Beach police say Johnson killed Kaitlyn Duffy and injured her friend Sabrina Mundorff in the May crash on Indian River Road.

Police say Johnson lost control of his delivery truck, over-corrected, and crossed the center line — hitting a small SUV Duffy and Mundorff were in at the time.

Duffy died at the scene.

Mundorff was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Johnson suffered a minor injury, while another person in the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say both teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Duffy was a senior at Great Bridge High School, and was set to graduate this past June. She was planning on attending Virginia Tech.

Chairs for Duffy and Mundorff were left vacant at Great Bridge’s graduation ceremony.

Johnson remains in custody. A grand jury hearing has been set for Oct. 16.

