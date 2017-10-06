More humid, chance of showers this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After another warm and dry day on Thursday, Friday will be more of the same, but a change in the weather will be possible over the weekend.

High pressure will back off and allow a southeast flow to set up. This will increase the clouds, the humidity, and actually give central North Carolina a chance of showers for the first time in October. Abnormally dry conditions continue to spread across the central part of the state, so any rain is welcome.

So for Saturday, it will be humid with a couple showers possible, more clouds will be around on Sunday and with the humid conditions continuing, a few showers and isolated thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts should average less than one inch over the weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nate is now moving away from Central America. It’s heading later today for a brush with the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Then it is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane and come ashore early Sunday along the Gulf Coast near Louisiana or Mississippi. After that, the storm will move quickly to the north-northeast and be over eastern Tennessee early Monday. By Monday night the remnants will be all the way up over Pennsylvania. So unfortunately for central North Carolina, there won’t be much chance for any widespread moisture to help our abnormally dry conditions.

With the storm system well to our north on Monday and Tuesday, it will be warm with partly sunny skies but a shower or two will be possible each day.

A cold front appears to be on track to sweep through the state on Wednesday with will give us a shower or possible storm chance. After that, sunshine and 70s should return just in time for the opening of the North Carolina State Fair next Thursday.

Today will mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 85. Winds will be south around 5 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and humid with a couple showers possible. The high will be 84. Winds will be southeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday Night will be mostly cloudy with a possible shower. The overnight low will be 70. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy and humid with a few showers around and a possible storm. The high will be 82; winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny and warm with a shower possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a shower possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 82, after a morning low of near 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will become mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 60.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9