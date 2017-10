LAS VEGAS (WNCN) — Jenna DeCandio, the recent N.C. State University graduate shot during the massacre in Las Vegas got a visit in the hospital from Ruthie, a therapy dog, her mother, Jill DeCandio said.

The wounded woman is doing better, her mother said. She could be out of the hospital Friday, but should wait before flying back east, Jill DeCandio said the doctors told her daughter.

