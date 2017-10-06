NC taxi business giving free rides to cancer patients and family

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Jim Simpson, owner of MMM Coastal Taxi and Tidal Taxi Company, is offering free rides to the hospital for cancer patients and their families.

Simpson said he has seen the turmoil of a cancer diagnosis in his family and friends.

“A lot of people work and they can’t transport the mother, or the dad, or the uncles or brothers or sisters, so, you know, this is a way to help provide transportation to get them there,” he said.

All Simpson asks is for patients to show a hospital or doctor’s note to get the free ride. So far, Simpson said his company has given free rides to eight cancer patients.

Simpson is requesting businesses to reach out to him and purchase advertisements on the taxi, which he said will help keep the free rides available.

If you or a family member would like to request a free ride from MMM Coastal Taxi, call 910-431-7848 or 910-232-5777.

