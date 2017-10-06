North Carolina high school football scores — Oct. 6

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football scores from around the state on October 6.
Alexander Central 25, Morganton Freedom 20
Anson County 36, East Montgomery 21
Apex 18, Holly Springs 14
Apex Middle Creek 28, Fuquay-Varina 14
Arden Christ School 49, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 9
Asheville 30, Waynesville Tuscola 16
Asheville Erwin 30, Asheville Roberson 20
Ayden-Grifton 39, Washington 34
Belmont Cramer 28, Lawndale Burns 21
Belmont South Point 56, East Gaston 0
Bessemer City 8, Monroe Union Academy 7
Brevard 48, East Henderson 28
Bunn 56, Northern Vance 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Mitchell County 20
Cameron Union Pines 36, Southern Lee 29
Canton Pisgah 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 26
Cape Fear 43, Fayetteville Westover 20
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 37, South Mecklenburg 26
Charlotte Catholic 27, Monroe Sun Valley 13
Charlotte Christian 42, Charlotte Country Day 0
Charlotte Harding 51, Charlotte Berry Tech 12
Charlotte Mallard Creek 33, West Charlotte 0
Charlotte Vance 28, Mooresville 14
Cherokee 39, Rosman 21
Chocowinity Southside 44, Jones County 0
Clayton 42, South Johnston 7
Clayton Cleveland 35, East Wake 14
Clinton 49, Newton Grove Midway 0
Concord Cox Mill 31, Concord 17
Concord Robinson 33, Northwest Cabarrus 0
Cornelius Hough 62, Lake Norman 20
Croatan 46, Holly Ridge Dixon 20
Currituck County 21, Pasquotank County 14
Davie County 41, Winston-Salem Reynolds 13
Durham Jordan 32, Raleigh Athens Drive 7
East Bladen 42, Fairmont 38
East Duplin 49, Goldsboro 6
East Mecklenburg 44, Charlotte Garinger 0
East Surry 48, Kernersville McGuinness 0
East Wilkes 52, Boonville Starmount 7
Eastern Guilford 45, Asheboro 0
Edenton Holmes 76, Camden County 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Hertford County 6
Fayetteville Britt 41, Richmond County 20
Fayetteville Sanford 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Fayetteville Seventy-First 50, Lumberton 14
Fayetteville Smith 34, Hope Mills South View 17
Franklin 21, Hendersonville 13
Goldsboro Rosewood 41, Newton Grove Hobbton 7
Graham 32, Bartlett Yancey 12
Granville Central 20, Oxford Webb 14
Greene Central 61, North Lenoir 22
Greensboro Dudley 38, Greensboro Smith 6
Greenville Conley 70, Pikeville Aycock 6
Havelock 61, West Carteret 23
Hickory Ridge 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 6
High Point Andrews 13, Eastern Randolph 7
High Point Central 21, Northwest Guilford 6
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 42, Charlotte Independence 8
Jacksonville 31, Jacksonville Northside 20
Jacksonville White Oak 19, Swansboro 14
Jamestown Ragsdale 34, Greensboro Grimsley 13
Kernersville Glenn 33, Pfafftown Reagan 7
Kings Mountain 38, Gastonia Huss 13
Lee County 50, Harnett Central 0
Lenoir Hibriten 50, Newton Foard 6
Lexington 48, East Davidson 29
Lincolnton 42, Catawba Bandys 21
Madison County 52, Avery County 34
Maiden 64, Lake Norman Charter 14
Manteo 34, Gates County 7
Marshville Forest Hills 35, West Stanly 21
Matthews Butler 28, Charlotte Myers Park 7
Mooresboro Jefferson 63, Davidson Community School 42
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 30, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Morganton Patton 63, East Burke 0
Morrisville Green Hope 53, Cary 34
Mt. Airy 59, North Stokes 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 48, Cherryville 6
Nash Central 42, Farmville Central 7
Newton-Conover 58, West Lincoln 8
North Buncombe 48, North Henderson 14
North Davidson 48, Thomasville 0
North Duplin 21, Salemburg Lakewood 14
North Edgecombe 42, Weldon 18
North Lincoln 35, East Lincoln 31
North Mecklenburg 34, Huntersville Hopewell 0
North Rowan 41, Albemarle 7
North Stanly 62, South Davidson 0
North Surry 28, Surry Central 7
North Wilkes 35, Ashe County 32
Northampton County 22, Southeast Halifax 6
Northern Nash 20, Wilson Hunt 14
Orange 31, Northern Durham 14
Pinetown Northside 14, Robersonville South Creek 8
Polk County 28, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 14
Princeton 34, Rose Hill Union 16
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 29, Raleigh Sanderson 28
Raleigh Enloe 34, Raleigh Broughton 23
Raleigh Leesville Road 21, Raleigh Millbrook 7
Raleigh Ravenscroft 34, Raleigh Wake Christian 21
Randleman 59, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 12
Red Springs 27, South Robeson 22
Reidsville 67, Carrboro 8
Richlands 33, Pender County 12
Rockingham County 14, Northeast Guilford 12
Rocky Mount 41, Franklinton 14
Rocky Point Trask 42, Lejeune 7
Rolesville 18, Raleigh Wakefield 6
Scotland 61, Hoke County 12
Shelby 63, Forest City Chase 0
Shelby Crest 38, Gastonia Ashbrook 20
South Brunswick 14, Topsail 3
South Caldwell 46, McDowell County 27
South Columbus 48, East Columbus 14
South Granville 67, Warren County 9
South Iredell 49, Statesville 13
South Rowan 32, West Davidson 20
South Stanly 34, North Moore 0
SouthWest Edgecombe 48, North Pitt 6
Southeast Guilford 35, Southern Alamance 0
Southern Guilford 21, Southwestern Randolph 14
Southern Nash 48, Wilson Fike 10
Southern Pines Pinecrest 38, Pembroke Swett 20
Southern Vance 44, Roanoke Rapids 27
Southside Christian, S.C. 51, Hickory Home School 7
Southwest Onslow 68, East Carteret 30
Spring Lake Overhills 42, Gray’s Creek 14
St. Pauls 48, West Columbus 6
Swain County 48, Andrews 18
Tarboro 71, Pamlico County 14
Thomasville Ledford 48, Central Davidson 14
Trinity Christian 54, North Raleigh Christian 0
Valdese Draughn 20, Claremont Bunker Hill 13
Wake Forest 42, Knightdale 0
Wake Forest Heritage 48, Wendell Corinth Holders 8
Wallace-Rose Hill 77, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Watauga County 49, Hickory 42
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 48, Monroe Parkwood 6
Weddington 29, Monroe Piedmont 6
West Caldwell 33, Hickory St. Stephens 21
West Craven 46, South Lenoir 14
West Forsyth 21, East Forsyth 10
West Henderson 28, Enka 27, 2OT
West Johnston 34, Smithfield-Selma 27, OT
West Mecklenburg 49, Charlotte Olympic 35
West Montgomery 61, Chatham Central 0
West Rowan 54, East Rowan 27
West Wilkes 34, Alleghany County 27
Western Alamance 65, Person 6
Whiteville 56, West Bladen 21
Wilkes Central 69, Elkin 26
Wilmington Ashley 41, North Brunswick 0
Wilmington Hoggard 45, West Brunswick 7
Wilmington New Hanover 45, Wilmington Laney 6
Winston-Salem Atkins 48, East Bend Forbush 30
Winston-Salem Carver 22, Walkertown 8
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 50, North Forsyth 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/