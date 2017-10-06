Puerto Rican dogs could be ready for adoption as soon as next week, SPCA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After dozens of animals were flown into Raleigh Durham International Airport from Puerto Rico on Thursday, the SPCA of Wake County said that some dogs from the trip could be ready to go to new homes as early as next week.

The pets had been in Puerto Rican shelters before Hurricane Maria hit. With the influx of pets needing shelter on the island after the storm, the pets already in the shelters are being moved off the island as much as possible.

A total of 70 dogs and 17 cats came to the U.S. on the flight, then were divided up to various rescue groups, including 39 dogs that went to the SPCA of Wake County.

The dogs were evaluated on Friday, which led to the conclusion that some could be up for adoption next week.

People interested in adopting can meet with counselors at the shelter’s adoption center before the dogs become available, but all adoptions are first-come, first-served, officials said. There is no “wish list,” and the shelter does not process adoptions over the phone.

“We are thrilled that so many people are excited and motivated to adopt one of the pets from Puerto Rico,” wrote Tara Lynn, communications manager at the SPCA. “We also want to remind people that we have loving pets available from right here in North Carolina, too, on a regular basis.”