Raleigh city council candidate’s billboard defaced with racist graffiti



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A campaign billboard for a Raleigh city council candidate was spray painted with racist graffiti sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.

A billboard for Zainab Baloch had the words “SAND N*****” and “TRUMP” with what also appeared to an attempt at a swastika painted on one side.

The billboard is located in front of land being cleared for mosque on Louisburg Road just south of Interstate 540.

Baloch said she is hurt by the incident but going to use this as a platform for discussion.

Some of Baloch’s friend’s noticed the graffiti while driving on Louisburg Road. Wake County deputies are investigating and said no one witnessed the vandalism. No surveillance cameras appear to be in the area, deputies said.

According to Baloch’s website, she is a Raleigh native whose parents immigrated from Pakistan.

