Raleigh hit-and-run suspect ‘cornered’ in vehicle by witnesses, police say

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — A Raleigh man was cornered by witnesses and kept in his vehicle until he was arrested by police following a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening, according to Wake County court documents and a Raleigh police report.

Carlos Edilberto Flores-Benitez, 27, is facing charges for felony hit/run resulting in injury, driving while impaired, and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle.

The charges come following his arrest on Thursday evening after Raleigh police and witnesses say a man was “run over” and seriously injured by Flores-Benitez.

According to a police report and court documents, Flores-Benitez is accused of hitting a man at the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Trawick Road and then leaving the scene.

The report shows that witnesses to the incident told police they had “run [the suspect] down.” When police arrived on scene, the 27-year-old was cornered in his vehicle and trapped in the car by witnesses. The keys were still in the ignition.

Flores-Benitez had “red glassy eyes, slurred speech,” according to the report. The suspect admitted to police that he had been drinking and an open container of alcohol was found on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. He had a 0.17 BAC, more than twice the legal limit, the report shows.

Flores-Benitez has an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement hold on him.

The victim suffered “serious injuries, but he’s not gonna die,” police wrote in the report.

Flores-Benitez is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $7,000 secured bond.