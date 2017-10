SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — About 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Spring Lake Fire Department rescued a kitten that was stuck in a resident’s fender.

The whole operation took about 20 minutes, officials said.

The kitten was given to the homeowner, who was going to contact animal control, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said the kitten appeared unharmed.