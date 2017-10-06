TSA shows why agents look for everyday items at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At this point we’ve all gotten used to taking off our shoes and unloading our bags at airport security. But, when was the last time you stopped and thought, why?

CBS North Carolina had a TSA explosives specialist show us the kind of thing they look out for every day. The specialist explained why we have to take things like laptops out of their bags to go through security. TSA wants to get a better look at it because something you think is harmless, could be manipulated into something malicious.

“I still love to be able to look out the window and be amazed by everything I see,” said flier Richard Cohen.

Taking to the skies is still a treat for some fliers. Cohen says he gets why airport security has changed over the years.

“These guys have to do their job and you know you always get people complaining they’re putting their hands in the wrong spot. I just put up with it and say it’s part of the deal now,” said Cohen.

TSA explosives specialist Tony Aguilera demonstrated why it’s part of the deal.

“It could be apple juice or whatever. Well, this kind of looks like juice also, but it’s explosive,” said Aguilera, while he referred to two small bottles.

Aguilera showed off an assortment of usually benign items that have been transformed into possible explosives. The TSA uses the items to make sure their procedures are working.

“They’re getting tested every day. Every day,” said Aguilera.

They’re constantly making improvements to their protocols, all while trying to keep those lines moving quickly for folks like Cohen.

“We live in an ever-changing environment with different threats and different needs. So I guess the TSA has to be on their toes,” said Cohen.

Aguilera also explained why sometimes you get to keep your shoes on going through security, instead of taking them off. He says they’re just implementing other techniques, like police dogs, to check everybody out and keep you safe.