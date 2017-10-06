UNC handed out big pay raises to top staff ahead of rule change

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A dozen administrators from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill received a combined total of nearly $200,000 in pay raises this summer. Most state employees got a $1,000 across-the-board pay bump that was passed into law by the North Carolina General Assembly.

WBTV first reported late last month that UNC Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs, Clayton Somers, received a $51,000 pay raise in the month of June. Somers, who previously worked as the chief of staff of NC House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), started his new job at UNC in January.

Now, WBTV’s continuing investigation has uncovered more information showing all top UNC administrators received pay raises this summer. In addition to Somers’ raise, the rest of the half-dozen administrators saw raises ranging from $7,771 to $27,136.

The average pay raise was $15,610.

When questioned about Somers’ raise late last month, a UNC spokeswoman attributed the five-figure pay increase to two positive performance reviews.

A school spokeswoman acknowledged WBTV’s request for comment regarding the 11 other top administrators who received raises in July, but did not respond to a call and email seeking comment Thursday night.

Here is a breakdown of each administrator’s pay raise:

The pay increases came just days before a new provision passed in the 2017 budget would have required approval by the UNC Board of Governors for at least three of the raises.

The new law requires the board of governors to approve any pay increase of five percent or more for any employee making $100,000 or more.

Of the twelve administrators who received pay raises, three of them amounted to raises of at least five percent.

