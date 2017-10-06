VIDEO: NC man raised arms before police shot him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Body-camera footage released by a North Carolina police department shows a man had his arms raised to his side just before officers fatally shot him last month.

The video was among five released Friday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

RELATED: Family, activists speak out after NC officer-involved shooting video released

Officers can be heard on the video yelling at Rueben Galindo to drop a gun they said he was holding in his left hand before shots were fired Sept. 6.

Days after the shooting, attorney George Laughrun told The Charlotte Observer that Galindo pointed the gun at Officer David Guerra before officers shot him outside his apartment building.

In a news release Friday, Charlotte police said that “Officers fired their weapons after perceiving an imminent deadly threat.”

Guerra and another officer are on administrative leave.

It was nearly one year prior to that shooting that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott, setting off two days of violent protest.