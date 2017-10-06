Bergdahl expected to plead guilty to desertion, misbehavior before the enemy

WASHINGTON (AP) – Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl expected to plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban shortly after he left his remote post in 2009. The soldier has said he intended to cause alarm and draw attention to what he saw as problems with his unit.

He was freed from captivity in 2014 in exchange for five Taliban prisoners. Former President Barack Obama was criticized by Republicans, who claimed the trade jeopardized the nation’s security.

Bergdahl, who is from Hailey, Idaho, has been assigned to desk duty at a Texas Army base pending the outcome of his legal case.

A military judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors trying Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl don’t have to turn over more information about conversations one of them had with the Trump administration about the case.

Prosecutors have acknowledged that one of them spoke to a lawyer for the National Security Council earlier this year about defense efforts to derail the case over President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of Bergdahl on the campaign trail. But they said the White House has given them no directions on how to prosecute Bergdahl.