What is ‘Tannerite?’ 50 lbs. of product found in Las Vegas shooter’s car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say the car of the gunman in last weekend’s Las Vegas shooting may have been rigged to explode.

Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Stephen Paddock, responsible for the deaths of 58 people and over 500 injured during Sunday night’s Las Vegas shooting, had large amounts of ammonium nitrate and a product commonly referred to as “Tannerite” in his vehicle outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

“Tannerite” is legally sold in the United States and detonates when shot by a high-velocity firearm bullet, but it can cause a powerful explosion when misused or mixed with other products.

When shot with a high-power rifle, it produces a water vapor and thunderous boom.

“Our products are long range reactive shot indicators for rifle shooting/practice,” Tannerite Sports LLC, the company that produces the product stated in part in a statement. “They are not designed to be sold as or used as an explosive… while one can buy ‘packs’ of single targets there is nothing packaged that would reach anywhere near twenty (20) or fifty (50) pounds.”

“Tannerite” is not regulated, but in 2015, the ATF put out a safety advisory saying in part, “The targets, when mixed, are high explosives and should be treated with caution and in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions.”

The ammonium nitrate found by police was possibly used to construct the 50 pounds of “Tannerite” in Paddock’s vehicle.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), millions of tons of ammonium nitrate is used in the United States each year. While stable at an “ambient temperature and pressure,” according to the EPA, it can be used as an accelerant for combustion.

In 2013, ammonium nitrate storage was responsible for the explosion in West, Texas, which killed 15 people, including first responders. Over 250 people were injured in the explosion, and it caused serious damage to structures miles from the explosion.

Ammonium nitrate is commonly used in fertilizers and also found in cold packs.

As Sheriff Lombardo noted during his press conference, Paddock spent years planning his attack, purchasing his arsenal which we now know included explosive materials. Police have said Paddock’s vehicle was in the area of the hotel, and it’s likely the fast response by a security guard and Las Vegas police prevented even greater destruction given what was found inside his car.