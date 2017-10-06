Woman missing from Lumberton said she would be back in an hour, mom says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A community remains on edge a month after a woman disappeared from a Lumberton neighborhood where three women were found dead earlier this year.

Abby Patterson, 20, lives in Jacksonville, Florida and was visiting her family last month on East Ninth Street in Lumberton.

Her mother, Samantha Lovette, told CBS North Carolina that she received a text from her daughter on Sept. 5 saying she’d be gone about an hour. Her family hasn’t heard from Patterson since.

She said neighbors saw Patterson get into a brown Buick down the street from Lovette’s home. Police describe the person in the car as an “acquaintance.”

Lovette said Patterson last lived in Lumberton about three years ago.

“I wasn’t really surprised,” said Stephanie Floyd, citing recent crime in the area.

Floyd lives nearby and said her daughter went to school with Patterson.

She described the atmosphere in the neighborhood as one of “paranoia.”

Earlier this year, Megan Oxendine, 28, Christina Bennett, 32, and Rhonda Jones, 36, were all found dead in the area between East Fifth and East Ninth streets.

Bennett’s and Jones’ bodies were found April 18. Oxendine was alive at the time and talked with CBS North Carolina in an interview about the death of her friend, Jones. Oxendine’s body was found June 3.

Patterson’s mother said she’s not making a correlation between those cases and her daughter’s. She said those women were found dead – and emphasized her daughter is missing.

Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker said investigators are 99 percent sure Patterson’s case is not related.

Asked why, Parker told CBS North Carolina the other women were “known to be on the street” and that Patterson is not. Parker declined to elaborate on what “on the street” meant.

In a statement, Patterson’s family said:

“Abby is a light to everyone that knows her and without her we are lost. We pray that whoever might know something about her whereabouts will come forward, even if they choose to remain anonymous. She is not just a missing person – she is a missing daughter, a missing sister, a missing granddaughter, and a missing piece of so many people’s heart.”

The FBI is assisting Lumberton Police with its investigation into the three deaths, but is not involved with Patterson’s case.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to Patterson.