LONDON (AP) – London Ambulance Service says 11 people were injured Saturday afternoon after they were hit by a car.

Most of the injured suffered leg and head injuries.

The BBC reported the incident happened near the Natural History Museum in London and involved a driver that hit pedestrians.

Police later said that the crash is not related to terror.

Nine people were taken to area hospitals, officials told the BBC.