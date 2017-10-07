2 NC men drown while trying to save dad and daughter at beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore.

According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.

Officials with the fire department said witnesses phoned 911 around 3:48 Saturday afternoon from the beach strand near the Dolphin Lane beach access. The caller stated a child and her father were in distress, trying to make their way back to shore.

While crews responded to the incident, Boles and Barbour headed into the water in an attempt to rescue the father and daughter. According to a release from officials, first responders used the help of fishermen and boaters to locate and retrieve the two men. Boles and Barbour did not survive life-saving measure attempts.

Officials said several other good Samaritans jumped in the water with Boles and Barbour and were able to get back out safely.

The Medical Examiner’s Office officially determine the cause of death. Investigators do not believe foul play is suspected at this time.

