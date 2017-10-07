3 teens killed in NC crash after colliding with SUV

ADVANCE, N.C. (WFMY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says three teenagers died and one other person was injured in a wreck in Davie County Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on Baltimore Road near the Ashley Furniture Distribution Center.

Troopers say a Lexus I300 traveling north passed a Ford pick-up in a passing zone at a high rate of speed. The Lexus was met by a Ford SUV traveling south. The driver of the Lexus made an abrupt turn back into the right lane and began to skid.

Troopers say the Lexus then crossed the center line and crashed with the blue Ford SUV.

Troopers say the driver of the Lexus, 16-year-old Gavin Taelor Ivey, and the two passengers, 16-year-old Todd Richard Goetaski and 16-year-old Justin Tyler McGee died at the scene.

Highway Patrol says a 66-year-old man was in the Ford SUV. He was taken to Baptist Hospital.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor.