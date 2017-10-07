Officials identify 4th Fort Bragg-based soldier killed in Niger

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The fourth Fort Bragg soldier who died in an attack earlier this week in Niger was identified on Saturday.

The Department of Defense said the four Special Forces soldiers killed in Niger on Wednesday were assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg.

The fourth soldier who died was Sgt. La David T. Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Florida, officials said. Johnson’s body was recovered Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Also killed in the attack were Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia, officials said.

The attack was by Mali-based militants in Niger’s Tillaberi region.

Johnson enlisted in the Army in January 2014 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic.

His awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Parachutist Badge and the Army Air Assault Badge.

Eight Niger soldiers and two U.S. soldiers were wounded, according to a statement by Niger’s Army Chief of Staff.