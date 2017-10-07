Church van crash and rollover injures seven

By Published:

 

    

MOORE COUNTY, NC (WNCN) – A church van crashed and overturned Friday night just before 11:30 injuring seven people.

The crash happened as the van was headed south on U.S.1 bypass just after the 690 exit at Vass, according to a Cypress Pointe Fire official.

The driver and one of the passengers were flown by Carolina AirCare to Chapel Hill with serious injuries, officials say.

Five other passengers were transported to Moore Regional Hospital by ambulances with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters had to cut the roof of the van in order to extricate the last passenger, according to officials.

No other vehicles were involved.

