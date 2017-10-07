Contractor ‘negligence’ led to 251,000-gallon sewage spill, Raleigh officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh city officials Saturday said that “negligence” from a contractor led to a 251,000-gallon sewage spill over an 11-day span.

The spill was reported just before noon Friday at 6411 Farm Gate Road, according to a news release from the city of Raleigh.

The spill was stopped by 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials estimated the spill lasted for 11 days and 15 hours and released 251,000 gallons of sewage into a tributary of Walnut Creek.

Saturday, officials said that no fish were killed because of the spill.

“The overflow was the result of a private contractor’s negligence,” the news release said.

Authorities said that they would be on the scene cleaning up the sewage until 6 p.m. Saturday.

