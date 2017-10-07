Elementary school teacher on leave after lewd exposure of private parts charge

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County elementary school teacher has been arrested, according to jail records.

Julian Scott Waldrop, 28, was charged with lewd exposure of private parts.

Spartanburg School District 1 officials have confirmed that Waldrop was a teacher at Inman Elementary School, but since his arrest, they say he has been placed on administrative leave.

They say the incident did not occur on school premises and did not involve any District One students.

School officials are working with law enforcement in the investigation, which is ongoing, authorities said.

District One officials released the following statement regarding Waldrop’s arrest:

District One officials have been made aware of an allegation of a lewd act involving a teacher that occurred off school premises. Although this incident did not occur on school grounds or involve any District One students, district and school officials have taken swift and decisive action to ensure student safety. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and due to the serious nature of this allegation, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

We have communicated with all IES parents, faculty, and staff, and are addressing individual parent concerns. We would like to emphasize that there has been no relation between the alleged criminal activity and any District One students. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and respond promptly to investigate and address those matters. Our top priority is to ensure the safety of our students and we will continue to take all necessary action to safeguard their physical, emotional and educational needs.”

Waldrop has been booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.