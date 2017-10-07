Humid, possible showers this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —After having no rain in the forecast for over the last week, there is at least a chance of showers for the next several days. Abnormally dry conditions continue to spread across the central part of the state, so any rain is welcome.

So for Saturday, it will become humid with a couple showers possible mainly in the afternoon and evening. More clouds will be around on Sunday and with the humid conditions continuing, a couple showers and isolated thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts should average less than a half of an inch over the weekend.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nate is rapidly moving through the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to come ashore near the Mississippi coast Saturday night. After that, the storm will weaken and move quickly to the north-northeast and be over northeastern Tennessee Sunday night and be a non-tropical low pressure system over New England by late Monday night. So unfortunately for central North Carolina, there won’t be much chance for any widespread rain, as the track of the storm stays well west of central North Carolina.

With the remnants of Nate well to our north on Monday and Tuesday, it will be warm with clouds and some sun, but a shower or two will be possible each day.

A cold front appears to be on track to sweep through the state on Wednesday with will give us a couple showers or possible storm chance. After that, 70s should return just in time for the opening of the North Carolina State Fair next Thursday. There will only be a slight risk of a shower on Thursday, and by Friday it should be mostly sunny with highs still in the 70s.

By next weekend, it will warm back up to around 80, but it should remain dry.

Today will mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. The high will be 84. Winds will be southeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy and muggy with a shower possible, mainly in the evening. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy and humid with a couple showers and a possible isolated storm. The high will be 84. Winds will be south-southeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday Night will become partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a shower possible. The high will be 85; winds will be south-southwest 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will have clouds and sun with a shower possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will have clouds and sun with a few showers or a storm possible. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 59.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be near 80; after a morning low of 57.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

