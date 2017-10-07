Hurricane Matthew hit a year ago, inundating large parts of NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Matthew never made landfall in North Carolina, but exactly a year later its impact is still being felt in the state.

It was a year ago, Oct. 8, that the most powerful storm of the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season made its fourth and final landfall near McClellanville, South Carolina.

The track after that took the center of Matthew out to sea, but heavy rains far from the center inundated eastern North Carolina for about 24 hours straight.

In Hope Mills in Cumberland County 17 inches of rain fell, officials said.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Matthew was directly responsible for 25 deaths in North Carolina and four in South Carolina, all but one due to flooding.

According to the National Hurricane Center, 22 fatalities from flooding happened in Cumberland, Gates, Hartnett, Johnston, Lenoir, Pitt, Robeson, Wayne, and Wilson counties in North Carolina.

Just Saturday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and first lady, Kristin Cooper helped rebuild in Lumberton as part of the Rebuild North Carolina Day of Service.

In addition to Lumberton, Fayetteville and Cumberland County were among the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew a year ago. Wayne County was also flooded in many areas.

“As I travel to parts of North Carolina hit hard by Matthew, I see the devastation, but I also see progress,” Cooper said, in a press release. “I’m especially heartened by the great work families, businesses, schools, churches, and volunteers are doing together to rebuild our communities.”

According to a press release, Cooper is working closely with the state’s congressional delegation to gain more federal funds to further the state’s recovery and gain additional funding as needed.

Volunteers who were involved in the Rebuild North Carolina Day of Service worked on homes that were damaged by Hurricane Matthew in several areas, including Lumberton, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Princeville, and Kinston.