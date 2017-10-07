Little girl falls from Ferris wheel at carnival in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WNCN) — A fire official says a young girl was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after she fell from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Virginia.

Fire officials told WRIC-TV that the girl fell about 10 to 12 feet Friday night in Richmond. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike at the Richmond Carnival grounds.

Authorities said a city inspector was called to investigate the ride and determine what caused the girl, who is around 10 years old, to fall.

Fire officials were told by eyewitnesses that the girl who fell was able to unlock the latch to open the car door on the ride.

A representative of the company operating the carnival told WWBT-TV the incident was caused by “patron error.”

The ride was shut down for the remainder of the night and will be shut down until the owner’s of the ride can inspect it for a malfunction.

All other riders were removed by emergency officials by ladder.

Dreamland Amusement didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking further comment.

