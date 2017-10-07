Man in serious condition after hit and run accident

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – A 58 year-old man is in serious condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning.

Authorities say the man was found in a ditch along Tryon Road near Lake Wheeler Road by a passerby around 8:40 a.m.

Authorities believe the accident happened about 10 minutes before the man was found and say his injuries could be life threatening.

The suspect vehicle did not stop after hitting the man. There is no description of that vehicle at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.