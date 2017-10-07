Man shot multiple times in Raleigh, suspect nabbed after chase, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in a Saturday afternoon Raleigh shooting was caught after a car chase with police, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Millborough Court, which is in an area just south of East Millbrook Road between Atlantic Avenue and Capital Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to WakeMed.

Police soon were involved in a car chase with a suspect, authorities said.

The chase ended on Traviana Court where one suspect was taken into custody, Raleigh police said in a news release.

There are no other details available.