Mt. Olive Pickle ends 60-year run at NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Patrons of the North Carolina State Fair may find themselves in a pickle now that a long-running dill has reached the end.

Mt. Olive Pickle Co. has announced it will not be involved with the annual fair this year, ending an association that dates back to the 1950s.

Company spokeswoman Lynn Williams said it was time for Mt. Olive Pickle to make the change.

In the begining, the state fair happened when the “green season” for North Carolina pickles was over — ending in July, company officials said.

However, now that the company uses pickles from all over, in recent years it’s been difficult to juggle the needs of the plant with 11 straight days at the fair.

Williams also said the company’s production levels this year are the highest they’ve ever been, making it seem to be the right time to end the fair run.

“We appreciate the generations of fair goers who have stopped by the booth over the years, and especially those who made a visit to the pickle booth a part of their annual State Fair tradition. We are really going to miss being there, and miss seeing all the people.”

This year’s fair opens on Oct. 12.