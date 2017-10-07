Nate strengthens, heading for Gulf Coast Sat. night

Hurricane Nate on Saturday is rapidly moving through the Gulf of Mexico. Nate is moving north-norhtwest over 20 mph. It has strengthened with 85 mph winds, and is expected to strengthen a bit more before making landfall Saturday night near the Mississippi coast.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 35 mph for the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

A hurricane warning continues in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast from eastern Louisiana to the Alabama Florida border. This includes New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. Life threatening storm surge flooding is likely from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okalossa/Walton county line in Florida. Nate will also bring heavy rainfall of 3 to 6 inches on average east the Mississippi river northward to the Tennessee Valley into West Virginia through early Monday. This could result in flash flooding in these areas.

Nate barreled through Central America earlier in the week, claiming at least 21 lives. It is expected to pass near or over the coast of Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula late Friday.