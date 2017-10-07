NC county commissioner arrested, charged with DWI

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) — A Bladen County commissioner was arrested and charged with DWI Friday evening.

Ashley Trivette, 32, the Bladen County District 3 Commissioner was arrested in Brunswick County around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

According to the Brunswick County mobile patrol app, Trivette was released by 9:27 Friday night.

WECT reached out to Trivette for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

Trivette was elected for the district 3 commissioner in 2016.

