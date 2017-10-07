NC security guard killed in fight at business

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police in North Carolina say a security guard has died after he got into a fight with a man trying to enter a business.

Mooresville police told local media outlets that officers responding to a call of a fight found an armed security guard unconscious and not breathing.

Police identified the guard as 51-year-old William Glenn Bracken. Emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate Bracken and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV reported the incident took place at a business called KAM-5 LLC. Bracken was trying to restrain a person around 10:10 p.m. when the fight happened, according to WBTV.

It’s unclear what type of business KAM-5 LLC is.

The incident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed so far.