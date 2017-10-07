Rapper Nelly facing rape charge after arrest in tour bus at Walmart

FILe - In this April 18, 2015 file photo, rapper Nelly preforms on stage during a Corner Block Party concert at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies. Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday, Oct. 17, 2017 in his tour bus at a Walmart. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner’s attorney staunchly denies.

Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Walmart.

Nelly is scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night. Celebrity website TMZ reported Nelly is facing a charge of second-degree rape.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by “greed and vindictiveness.”

Stocker says Nelly’s in jail and will have his first appearance before a judge “at some point.”

Nelly is known for his hits “Hot in Herre,” ”My Place” and “Over and Over.” He also appeared in the 2005 film “The Longest Yard.”

