Triangle group collects 50 tons in aid for Puerto Rico

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina for Puerto Rico, a group started in the Triangle, has raised more than 100,000 pounds of donations for people affected by Hurricane Maria.

Over the last two weeks, the group has collected donations from across the state.

On Saturday dozens helped pack the goods, and prepare them to be shipped to Puerto Rico.

The goal is to ship the goods by the end of the month.

Organizers say what they need most now are donations to help fund the work they are doing.

