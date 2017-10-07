Triangle group collects 50 tons in aid for Puerto Rico

By Published:
Some of the aid that has been collected by North Carolina for Puerto Rico. Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina for Puerto Rico, a group started in the Triangle, has raised more than 100,000 pounds of donations for people affected by Hurricane Maria.

Over the last two weeks, the group has collected donations from across the state.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

On Saturday dozens helped pack the goods, and prepare them to be shipped to Puerto Rico.

The goal is to ship the goods by the end of the month.

Organizers say what they need most now are donations to help fund the work they are doing.

If you want to get involved, click here to visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s