Wreck on I-85 in NC involves up to 20 vehicles

Debris near the crash scene. Photo from WBTV viewer.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — A large wreck on Interstate 85 southbound could involve 15 to 20 cars, authorities say.

The wreck occurred near exit 27. That section of road is closed but expected to reopen at 6 p.m.

Drivers are told to use exit 30A (I-485 outer/south), follow I-485 south to exit 9 (US-74 west) then continue on US 74 West to reaccess to access I-85.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

A viewer told WBTV that debris was in every lane, and that “right after the crash, many people jumped out of their cars as far as 10 cars back to run and help perform emergency aid.”

