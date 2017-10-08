2 guns among items stolen in 24 car break-ins at Fayetteville medical center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dozen vehicles were broken into over a three-day span last week at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville police said.

During the incidents that happened in an employee parking area, several items were stolen, including handguns from two separate cars, police said in a news release.

The first incident happened around 5:20 a.m. Thursday when 10 vehicles were broken into. During those burglaries, a handgun, a purse and small electronic items were stolen, police said.

The second incident involved 14 vehicles and was noticed around 2:10 a.m. Saturday when security officers saw a vehicle that had been broken into.

During the second set of thefts, a handgun and ammunition, a purse, currency and small electronic items were stolen, police said.

Most of the burglaries involved the thief breaking a window to get into the vehicles. Police said they are working with hospital security to access any video surveillance.